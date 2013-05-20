FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SOCAR's $5 bln Turkey refinery seen online mid-2017
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 20, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-SOCAR's $5 bln Turkey refinery seen online mid-2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR will spend up to $5 billion on its planned oil refinery in the west of Turkey and aims to begin production in mid-2017, the company’s Turkey CEO Kenan Yavuz said on Monday.

SOCAR, which owns Turkish petrochemical company Petkim , is building the Star refinery in partnership with Turcas Petrol to supply Petkim and reduce Turkey’s dependence on imported refined products.

Turkey currently imports nearly all of its oil products. Its sole refiner Tupras has four plants with a combined capacity of 28 million tonnes.

SOCAR’s Star plant in Aliaga on the Aegean coast is expected to have annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

On Monday the Azeri company signed a $3.46 billion engineering procurement and construction contract with a consortium comprising Tecnicas Reunidas, Saipem , GS Engineering & Construction and Itochu Corp .

Yavuz said that SOCAR will borrow about $3 billion to finance the project, adding that a recent credit rating upgrade by Moody’s would have a positive impact on borrowing costs.

Turkey received its second investment-grade credit rating from Moody’s last week; a seal of approval from international markets that drove its sovereign bond yields to historic lows.

SOCAR owns 81.5 percent of the Aegean refinery project at Aliaga, with Turkey’s Turcas Petrol owning the remaining 18.5 percent.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Evrim Ergin; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.