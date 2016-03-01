FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 1, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Protests disrupt production at Renault Turkey plant -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - A protest by Turkish workers disrupted production at a plant owned by the local unit of French automaker Renault on Tuesday, a union official told Reuters.

Workers were protesting at the Oyak Renault plant in the northwestern city of Bursa, the official said. CNN Turk showed footage of police trying to break up the protests and said pepper spray was being used on the protesters.

A company official told Reuters that auto production had been stopped on Sunday due to technical issues and was partially underway on Tuesday.

Oyak Renault is a joint venture between Renault and the Turkish army pension fund. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan)

