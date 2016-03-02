Production resumes at Renault's Turkey plant -company official

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Production has resumed at French automaker Renault’s main Turkish plant on Wednesday, a company official said, a day after protests by workers over job cuts disrupted production.

Output resumed at the Oyak Renault plant in Turkey’s northwestern city of Bursa at 0600 GMT, the company official told Reuters. Oyak Renault is a joint venture between Renault and the Turkish army pension fund.

Production had been disrupted on Tuesday as workers protested, company and union officials had told Reuters. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan)