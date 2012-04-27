FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish c.bank says minimum one-week repo funding to be 9 bln lira
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish c.bank says minimum one-week repo funding to be 9 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank said that from Friday April 27 to May 10 it would provide at least 9 billion lira ($5.10 billion) one-week funding per day, up from aa previous 1 billion lira.

The central bank regularly announces the total funding it plans to provide in order to ease banks’ liquidity management and help them anticipate their funding costs.

In announcing its quarterly inflation report on Thursday the bank maintained its inflation targets and stuck to its hawkish tone to tackle inflation.

Writing by Seltem Iyigun

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.