Turkish c.bank injects 5 bln lira in one-month repo auction
April 27, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish c.bank injects 5 bln lira in one-month repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank injected 5 billion lira ($2.83 billion) in a one-month repo auction on Friday. Total bids amounted to 15.9 billion lira for the repo, which will mature on May 25, and the average simple rate was 10.54 percent.

The bank also injected 6 billion lira into the market on Friday in a one-week repo auction at a fixed simple rate of 5.75 percent. Total bids were 27.9 billion lira. The repo will mature on May 4, central bank data showed. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)

