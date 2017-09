ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Turkish police fired water cannon and rubber pellets to disperse a crowd gathered in central Istanbul for the city’s annual gay pride parade, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said.

The police appeared intent on stopping the crowd gathering near Taksim Square, the cameraman said. Taksim is a traditional rallying ground for demonstrators and saw weeks of unrest in 2013. (Reporting by Mehmet Caliskan; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton)