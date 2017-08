ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The attack on the Russian ambassador to Turkey on Monday was an attempt at ruining Turkish relations with Moscow, the mayor of Ankara said.

Melih Gokcek made the comment to reporters outside the hospital where the ambassador was taken after being shot in an art gallery in the Turkish capital. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)