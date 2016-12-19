Turkey foreign minister says common sense prevailing in Turkey, Russia

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister on Monday said common sense was prevailing in both Russia and Turkey following the assassination of Moscow's ambassador in Ankara, and the two countries would work together to investigate.

Mevlut Cavusgolu was speaking in Moscow, where he was due to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts to discuss the situation in Syria.

In comments carried live on Turkish television, he praised the Russian ambassador as a "great man" and a "great diplomat". (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)