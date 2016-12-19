Turkey will not allow Russian ambassador shooting to overshadow ties - ministry

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey will not allow Monday's shooting of Russia's ambassador to Ankara to "cast a shadow" over Turkish-Russian friendship, the Turkey's foreign ministry said on Monday, expressing deep sadness and condemning the "lowly terrorist attack".

The statement, paying tribute to the ambassador as being a well respected diplomat, said the attacker had been "neutralised" and that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)