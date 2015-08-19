Weak lira adds 11 bln lira burden to Turkish natural gas bill

ANKARA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The weakness of the Turkish lira has placed an extra 11 billion lira ($3.82 billion) burden on Turkey’s natural gas bill since the beginning of the year, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists in Ankara, Yildiz said there had been an 8 percent drop in Russian gas sales to Turkey in the last 5-6 months, without giving further details. He also stated he had sent a draft inter-governmental agreement to Russia on the proposed Turkish Stream project, and was awaiting a response.