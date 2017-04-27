FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Turkey expresses sadness to Russian govt over ship collision
#Corrections News
April 27, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Turkey expresses sadness to Russian govt over ship collision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Makes clear no direct phone call between prime ministers)

ANKARA, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's advisers spoke to their Russian counterparts on Thursday to convey Ankara's sadness over the collision involving a Russian vessel off Turkey's Black Sea coast, sources at Yildirim's office said on Thursday.

Turkey's coastal safety authority said the ship sank after colliding with a Togo-flagged livestock vessel. All 78 personnel on board had been evacuated, it said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

