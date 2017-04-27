Togo-flagged ship collides with Russian vessel, 78 evacuated -Turkish official

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 27 (Reuters) - A Togo-flagged ship collided with a Russian intelligence vessel near Turkey's Black Sea Coast on Thursday, and some 78 crew members had been evacuated from the Russian ship, a Turkish coastal safety official told Reuters.

Broadcaster NTV said earlier the Russian vessel collided with a ship carrying livestock. The Turkish official did not give any details on the Togo-flagged ship, or the condition of its crew.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

