FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Moscow may let six Turkish firms supply vegetables to Russia - RIA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 3 months ago

Moscow may let six Turkish firms supply vegetables to Russia - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow may allow six Turkish companies to supply vegetables to Russia, RIA news agency cited the head of Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergei Dankvert, as saying on Thursday.

Dankvert's statement follows checks of Turkish agricultural producers conducted by his agency between May 14 and 19. He said Rosselkhoznadzor had inspected 18 companies producing lettuce, zucchinis, pepper and Chinese lettuce.

Dankvert made no mention of resuming imports of tomatoes from Turkey. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.