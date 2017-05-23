Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen

ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Mehmet Gocmen also said the company shares are currently trading at approximately 40 percent discount and the company's priority is to pull the share value up to an acceptable level. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)