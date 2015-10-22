FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Sabanci says planned IPO for energy unit in Q3 2017 at earliest
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Sabanci says planned IPO for energy unit in Q3 2017 at earliest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkish Sabanci Holding’s energy group chief said a planned initial public offering for its energy unit Enerjisa is likely to be in the third quarter of 2017 at the earliest.

The company was aiming to reduce its debt level until the planned float, Mehmet Gocmen told reporters late on Wednesday. “Our target is to reduce the level of debt-to-EBITDA to below 4 times from the current 6-7 times,” he said.

A flotation of shares in Enerjisa, a power producer in which German utility E.ON owns a 50 percent stake, has been repeatedly postponed. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.