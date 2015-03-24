FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Sabanci Holding cement unit sees 2015 sales rising 10-15 pct -CEO
March 24, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Sabanci Holding cement unit sees 2015 sales rising 10-15 pct -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Sabanci Holding cement business expects its sales to rise 10-15 percent this year after posting a 16 percent increase to 2.5 billion lira ($980 million) in 2014, the cement unit’s chief executive said.

Sabanci’s cement arm is also looking for acquisition opportunities and could borrow up to $1.5 billion to fund an acquisition, Hakan Gurdal told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

$1 = 2.5511 liras Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan

