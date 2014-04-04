Turkey's Sabanci sees 15 pct sales growth in 2014 - CEO

ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding expects 15 percent sales growth and a double-digit rise in return on equity in 2014, Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.

Sabanci Holding, which controls many publicly traded companies including Akbank, Cimsa and Akcansa - will make investments worth between 3.8 billion lira ($1.8 billion) and 4 billion this year, in line with last year’s 3.8 billion, Kurtul told reporters.

Kurtul also said Sabanci wasn’t happy with the price of its shares trading on the Istanbul stock exchange, but didn’t have plans for a buyback.