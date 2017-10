ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 1.86 billion lira ($1.03 billion) last year, down slightly from 2011’s 1.88 billion lira, according to an income statement released on Thursday.

Sales rose 9 percent to 11.6 billion lira from 10.6 billion lira a year ago, it said.

Sabanci’s fourth-quarter net profit was 657.3 million lira and sales were 3.03 billion lira, according to calculations by Reuters. ($1 = 1.798 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)