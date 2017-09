ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding, which is active in finance and energy, said on Friday that its 2013 net profit fell 7 percent from a year ago.

Sabanci’s net profit declined to 1.73 billion lira ($793.47 million) from 1.85 billion lira in 2012, according to an income statement with the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.1803 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)