Sberbank signs 500 mln euro financing deal for third Istanbul airport
June 19, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Sberbank signs 500 mln euro financing deal for third Istanbul airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank signed a 500 million euro ($567 million) loan deal to finance the construction of Istanbul’s third airport, the airport operator IGA said late on Thursday.

Sberbank will make the transaction through its Turkish unit Denizbank, IGA said, adding that the loan will have a maturity of 16 years.

Istanbul’s third airport is expected to be completed with an investment worth 6.6 billion euro. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

