Airbus says Turkey's Pegasus Airlines will take new A320 jet

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's Pegasus Airlines will take delivery of its first A320neo jetliner as planned this week, Airbus said, reversing earlier indications that the delivery would be postponed following Friday's thwarted coup attempt in the country.

The aircraft will be handed over in Hamburg on Tuesday, but without a previously planned media ceremony.

Airbus said on Saturday that the ceremony had been postponed, pending a "better moment" for the plane's delivery.

The delivery is an important milestone for Airbus as well as the airline, because it involves the first aircraft to be powered by the latest generation of engines developed by U.S.-French venture CFM International .

Earlier deliveries of A320neo jets powered by alternative Pratt & Whitney engines had been delayed due to technical snags. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)