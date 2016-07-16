FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport to continue processing flights as normal
July 16, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport to continue processing flights as normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports, the operator of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG), said on Saturday operations at the airport will continue to process flights in and out of Turkey despite an attempted coup by a military faction overnight.

Malaysia Airports said in a statement the airport, the second in Turkey's main city, would continue to provide assistance to passengers.

"Based on the latest information from our staff at ISG, airport operations still continued to process incoming flights and some departures," it said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Edited by Paul Tait)

