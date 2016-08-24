Turkish soldiers hurt in attack on military vehicle near tourist resorts - agency

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were wounded on Wednesday in an armed attack on their military vehicle near the southern resort city of Antalya, Dogan news agency said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack that occurred in the Beldibi region west of Antalya, Dogan said. Beldibi, situated along the Mediterranean coast, is a key tourist area full of dozens of hotels and resorts.

Kurdish militants frequently target security forces in Turkey. On Wednesday, Turkey launched air strikes against Islamic State across the border in Syria in a bid to cleanse the militant group from its borders. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)