a year ago
August 19, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

Turkish authorities detain 29 bank regulatory inspectors -CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities detained 29 inspectors on Friday from the BDDK banking watchdog for "irregular inspections," broadcaster CNN Turk reported, in what appeared to be the latest round-up related to the failed July 15 coup.

Turkey has so far detained around 40,000 people in its investigation following the coup bid, which it blames on followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has denied the charge. Around half of those detained have been formally arrested.

The investigation has also lead to a sweeping purge of the military, civil service, police, and judicary, with nearly 80,000 removed from public duty in post-coup purges. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
