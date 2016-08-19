FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey in talks with banks on ending Gulen financing -Deputy PM Simsek
August 19, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Turkey in talks with banks on ending Gulen financing -Deputy PM Simsek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Turkish government is in talks with banks on ending financing to companies linked to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for the attempted coup last month, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told broadcaster TRT Haber on Friday.

Simsek, speaking live on the state broadcaster, said that while it was "critical" to stop financing of companies linked to Gulen, there were just a few hundred and the moves would not impact the economy. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey)

