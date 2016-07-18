No 'unusual developments' in Turkey's banking sector -banks association head

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - There have been no "unusual developments" in Turkey's banking sector and lenders do not appear to need the central bank's measures announced over the weekend, the head of Turkey's banking association told broadcaster Bloomberg HT on Monday.

Banks are also not seeing a "serious rise" in the cost of foreign lending, Hyseyin Aydin said. Over the weekend, the central bank said it would provide Turkey's banks with unlimited liquidity, a measure designed to reassure investors about the strength of the sector after a failed coup attempt on Friday.