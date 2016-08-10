Turkey's Erdogan warns banking sector over high interest rates

ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday banks should not be operating with high interest rates at such a time and that Turkey would act against banks who "go in the wrong direction" on interest rates and loans policy.

In a speech to members of Turkey's exporters assembly, Erdogan said he would consider it as "treason" if banks do not "pave the way for investors", saying he would discuss the issue with the prime minister and assess the situation with the financial sector. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Seda Sezer, Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)