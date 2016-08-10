FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey's Erdogan warns banking sector over high interest rates
August 10, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan warns banking sector over high interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday banks should not be operating with high interest rates at such a time and that Turkey would act against banks who "go in the wrong direction" on interest rates and loans policy.

In a speech to members of Turkey's exporters assembly, Erdogan said he would consider it as "treason" if banks do not "pave the way for investors", saying he would discuss the issue with the prime minister and assess the situation with the financial sector. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Seda Sezer, Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
