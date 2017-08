LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said he was "very concerned" by events in Turkey where the country's military said it had seized power but the president said the attempted coup would fail.

"Our embassy is monitoring the situation closely," Johnson said in a message posted on Twitter. "Brits should follow FCO (Foreign & Commonwealth Office) website for advice." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams)