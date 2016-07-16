FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
British Airways cancels all Turkish flights on Saturday
July 16, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

British Airways cancels all Turkish flights on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British Airways said it had cancelled all flights to and from Turkey that were due to fly on Saturday, and at least one flight departing from Istanbul on Sunday, following an attempted coup in the country.

BA said in a statement it would also keep flights to Turkey under review.

"In the light of events in Turkey we have cancelled all flights to and from Turkey on Saturday 16 July 2016, and BA675 departing from Istanbul on Sunday 17 July," it said.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew are always our top priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so."

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

