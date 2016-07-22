After failed coup, Turkey central bank says to hold overseas meetings

ANKARA, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will start holding technical talks with investors and analysts, including regular meetings with overseas investors, it said on Friday, after days of financial market turmoil following a failed coup attempt.

Under its newly appointed governor, Murat Cetinkaya, the bank has said it is looking to improve communication with investors and the media. The announcement comes after Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek took to social media, television and news conferences on Thursday in an attempt to assuage investor concerns about Turkey's economy.

Following the failed coup, the lira currency is near a record low and stocks are on track for their worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)