a year ago
Turkish cenbank says to stick to tight policy after cutting rates again
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Turkish cenbank says to stick to tight policy after cutting rates again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy given inflation expectations, after cutting interest rates for the fifth straight month in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's call for cheap credit.

The bank also said in a statement that it would take measured steps toward policy simplification.

It cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 25 basis points to 8.75 percent. It kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
