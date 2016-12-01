FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Turkey's Garanti says appointed to advise on sale of 211 seized companies
December 1, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey's Garanti says appointed to advise on sale of 211 seized companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Garanti Securities said on Thursday it was appointed to advise on the sale of 211 firms seized by the state in a crackdown on companies suspected of links to the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed coup in July.

The Boydak conglomerate was among the companies seized by Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) on whose sale the brokerage was to advise, Garanti said in a statement.

Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

