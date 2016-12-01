Turkey's Garanti says appointed to advise on sale of 211 seized companies

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Garanti Securities said on Thursday it was appointed to advise on the sale of 211 firms seized by the state in a crackdown on companies suspected of links to the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed coup in July.

The Boydak conglomerate was among the companies seized by Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) on whose sale the brokerage was to advise, Garanti said in a statement.