a year ago
Turkish lira hits record low of 3.0769 after S&P cuts outlook
July 20, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Turkish lira hits record low of 3.0769 after S&P cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira currency hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after ratings agency S&P lowered its sovereign credit outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying the polarisation of politics had further eroded checks and balances.

S&P also said investors could expect a period of heightened unpredictability that could constrain capital inflows into the economy following last weekend's failed military coup in Turkey.

The lira fell as far as 3.0769 against the greenback, surpassing a previous low of 3.0750 set on September 2015. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
