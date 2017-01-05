Turkey's Dogan Holding says two detained in police raids in Gulen-linked probe

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkish police detained the chief legal advisor and a former chief executive of Dogan Holding on Thursday, the conglomerate said, as part of a probe into followers of a U.S.-based cleric blamed for a failed July coup.

Dogan - which has interests in media, finance, energy and tourism and owns newspaper Hurriyet and broadcaster CNN Turk - said the raids were only on the personal offices and homes of the two individuals and that its operations were unaffected.

Last month another Dogan Holding executive, Barbaros Muratoglu, was remanded in custody on an accusation of "aiding a terror group" as part of an investigation into the exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and his followers. Ankara refers to the group as the "Gulenist Terror Organisation".

In its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Dogan said Thursday's detentions were part of the same investigation.