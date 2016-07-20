FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey bans academics from foreign travel - state broadcaster
July 20, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Turkey bans academics from foreign travel - state broadcaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's High Board of Education has banned all academics from travelling abroad until further notice, state-run broadcaster TRT reported on Wednesday, after an abortive military coup prompted a wide-ranging purge of state institutions.

The report, which provided no details about the ban, came a day after the board ordered the resignation of 1,577 deans at all universities across Turkey. In a separate move on Tuesday the education ministry also revoked the licences of 21,000 teachers working in private institutions.

The government has accused a U.S.-based Muslim cleric of masterminding the attempted coup, in which more than 230 people were killed. The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, denies the accusation. (Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones)

