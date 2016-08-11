FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
More than 27,000 dismissed from Turkish education sector since failed coup -minister
August 11, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

More than 27,000 dismissed from Turkish education sector since failed coup -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Turkey has cancelled the work permits of 27,424 people working in the education sector as part of its investigations into the movement of the U.S.-based cleric it blames for a failed military coup, Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz said on Thursday.

"27,424 personnel working in institutions and schools as part of the parallel state structure have had their work permits cancelled," Yilmaz told reporters in comments broadcast on several Turkish television channels.

"These personnel will not be allowed to work in public or private education institutions again."

The "parallel structure" is a term used by government officials to refer to the network of Gulen's followers within state institutions. The cleric has denied involvement in the coup or plotting against the state. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Patrick Markey)

