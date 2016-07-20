Turkey's Erdogan says coup plotters were minority in armed forces

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday only a minority of the armed forces were involved in last Friday's failed military coup but he said it was not clear exactly how many people had taken part.

"It is clear it was a minority (of the armed forces). The terrorist organisation was trying to make the minority dominate the majority," Erdogan told the Al Jazeera channel in an interview translated into English.

Erdogan has accused U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the failed coup. He regularly refers to Gulen and his supporters in Turkey and abroad as a "terrorist organisation".