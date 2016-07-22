FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey open for business after failed coup, Erdogan tells parliament
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Turkey open for business after failed coup, Erdogan tells parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan, addressing Turkey's parliament one week after a failed military coup, said on Friday that authorities would maintain fiscal discipline and he also urged investors to keep investing in the country.

Erdogan, who narrowly evaded capture and possibly death during last Friday's coup attempt by a faction within the military, thanked all political parties in parliament for backing his decision to declare a three-month state of emergency to enable authorities to track down supporters of the coup.

"Some thought the economy would collapse if a state of emergency was declared ... I call on investors to continue investing (in Turkey) as the public will move forward with major projects," he said, to loud applause from lawmakers. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Gareth Jones, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.