Turkey's Erdogan urges backers to remain on streets until situation normalises
#Market News
July 16, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan urges backers to remain on streets until situation normalises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged his supporters to remain on the streets until the situation normalises after military officers attempted a coup.

Addressing a crowd of thousands of supporters waving flags at Istanbul’s main airport, Erdogan said the government remained at the helm. He also said disturbances continued in the capital Ankara and he hoped they would end soon.

He added that flights by flag carrier Turkish Airlines had resumed. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

