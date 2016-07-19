FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire in residential building in Turkey's Ankara under control -Turkish official
July 19, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Fire in residential building in Turkey's Ankara under control -Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 19 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a residential building in the Turkish capital Ankara but it has been brought under control, a Turkish official said on Tuesday, following reports on social media about a possible explosion.

Reuters reporters in Ankara could see the fire, which appeared to be in a small building. No loud explosion had been heard in the city, they said.

Tensions are running high in Turkey following last Friday's failed military coup and a series of purges the government has launched in state institutions against those it considers implicated.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
