August 10, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

Turkey, Russia to form joint investment fund as part of new ties - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia have agreed to form a joint investment fund as part of their restoration of ties and expect steps to increase Russian tourism and charter flights, a Turkish presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

President Tayyip Erdogan met with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Tuesday in a visit closely watched by the West, where there is concern the two leaders may use their rapprochement to pressure Europe and NATO.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also told reporters in a round table that Turkey had agreed to work with Russia in fight against terrorism, including against Kurdish militants and the Islamic State. He also said it was too early to say whether political transition in Syria was currently possible. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
