FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Germany summons Turkish ambassador, seeks release of jailed journalist
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 28, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 6 months ago

Germany summons Turkish ambassador, seeks release of jailed journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany on Tuesday summoned Turkey's ambassador to object to Ankara's arrest on Monday of a Turkish-German journalist and said the entire German government was working to ensure that the correspondent for Die Welt was freed as soon as possible.

"German-Turkey relations are facing one of their greatest challenges of the modern era," Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters at the foreign ministry, his second statement on the issue in less than 24 hours.

Gabriel said journalists were protected by the constitutions of Germany and Turkey, and no country that claimed to be democratic or to respect human rights could use its judidicial system to go after journalists.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Erik Kirschbaum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.