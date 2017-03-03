Turkey, Germany foreign ministers to meet on March 8 to discuss ties - sources

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkish and German foreign ministers have agreed to meet in Germany on March 8 to discuss tensions between the two countries after cancellation of Turkish ministers' rallies, foreign ministry sources in Ankara said on Friday.

Ties have soured between the two countries after local authorities withdrew a permission for a meeting of Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, who was scheduled to address supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in southwestern German town of Gaggenau.

The meeting was part of Ankara's effort to rally support among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish presidency.

During the phone call, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu once again expressed discomfort over Germany's decisions to his counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, sources said. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

