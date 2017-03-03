FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey accuses Germany of double standards over meeting cancellation
March 3, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 6 months ago

Turkey accuses Germany of double standards over meeting cancellation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkey accused Germany of double standards on Friday after authorities in a south German town prevented its justice minister speaking at a meeting, and said Berlin must "learn how to behave" if it wanted to maintain relations.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was due to speak to supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as part of Ankara's effort to rally support among Germany's estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens for an April referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish presidency.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking to reporters in Ankara, said Turkey could not put up with the action in the town of Gaggenau, where city authorities withdrew permission for the meeting citing a lack of space at the intended venue. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ralph Boulton; Editing by Daren Butler)

