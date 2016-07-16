FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Germany supports elected government in Turkey, Merkel's spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's democracy must be respected and Berlin is supporting the elected government in Ankara, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Saturday after an attempted coup by a faction of the Turkish military.

"The democratic order in Turkey must be respected. Everything needs to be done to protect human lives," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Twitter.

He said Merkel was in close contact with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and that Berlin supported Turkey's elected government. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Tait)

