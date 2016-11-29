FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Germany's ECE pulls out of Turkish shopping-mall contract
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 9 months ago

Germany's ECE pulls out of Turkish shopping-mall contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German project-management firm ECE has given up running an Istanbul shopping centre after the Turkish government seized the mall from its owner, whom it suspected of links to sympathisers of Fethullah Gulen, it said on Tuesday.

Turkey has taken control of a bank, several media firms and other enterprises as part of a crackdown on companies it accuses of sympathising with Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric the government blamed for July 15's failed coup.

Hamburg-based ECE, Europe's largest operator of inner-city shopping centres, said it had had no option but to give up the contract to manage the Modern East mall after it was taken over by an administrator to be put up for sale.

"It simply made no sense for us to continue to operate the mall," the head of ECE's Turkish operations, Andreas Hohlmann, was quoted as saying by German trade magazine TextilWirtschaft, which first reported the development.

Gulen, whom Turkey wants extradited from the United States, has denied involvement in the coup attempt. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.