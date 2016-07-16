FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Merkel condemns attempted military coup in Turkey, urges rule of law
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 16, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Merkel condemns attempted military coup in Turkey, urges rule of law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday condemned the attempted military coup in Turkey and said Berlin stood by those who defended democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

"It's tragic that so many people died during this attempted coup," Merkel told reporters in Berlin. "The bloodshed in Turkey must stop now."

Merkel said it was the right of the Turkish people to choose their political leader in free elections and political change should only be achieved within the framework of political institutions and the rules of democratic competition.

"Tanks on the streets and air strikes against the own people are injustice," Merkel said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.