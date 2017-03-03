FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel pushes back against Turkey's criticism after meeting bans
March 3, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 6 months ago

Merkel pushes back against Turkey's criticism after meeting bans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Decisions about public gatherings are made at a local level in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, after Turkey accused Berlin of scandalous behaviour in cancelling rallies of Turkish citizens where key Turkish ministers were to speak.

Merkel made the comment when asked about the growing controversy about the events during a visit to Tunis, adding that Germany remained committed to freedom of expression.

The chancellor also criticised moves by Turkey to restrict the work of journalists following Monday's arrest of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

