a year ago
Egypt says has not received asylum request from Turkey's Gulen
July 28, 2016 / 9:57 AM / a year ago

Egypt says has not received asylum request from Turkey's Gulen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Egypt has not received any request for political asylum from U.S.-based Turkish opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in comments carried by the state news agency MENA, late on Wednesday.

Egypt would study such a request if it was made, Ismail said.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told broadcaster Haberturk TV on Thursday that Gulen could flee the United States to Australia, Mexico, Canada, South Africa or Egypt.

Turkey says Gulen is the mastermind behind the failed July 15-16 putsch that attempted to overthrow the government.

Gulen denies the charges. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
