a year ago
Cleric Gulen urges U.S. to reject Turkish extradition attempt
July 19, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Cleric Gulen urges U.S. to reject Turkish extradition attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A Turkish cleric living in self-imposed exile in the United States called on Washington to reject any request by Turkey to extradite him, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"I urge the U.S. government to reject any effort to abuse the extradition process to carry out political vendettas," Fethullah Gulen said in a statement released by the Alliance for Shared Values, a group associated with the cleric. U.S. officials say they have not yet received an extradition request from Turkey.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
