Cleric Gulen urges U.S. to reject Turkish extradition attempt

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A Turkish cleric living in self-imposed exile in the United States called on Washington to reject any request by Turkey to extradite him, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"I urge the U.S. government to reject any effort to abuse the extradition process to carry out political vendettas," Fethullah Gulen said in a statement released by the Alliance for Shared Values, a group associated with the cleric. U.S. officials say they have not yet received an extradition request from Turkey.